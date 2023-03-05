Memorial services for John W. Neff will take place at the Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in John's memory to Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, or to the charity of one's choice. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.