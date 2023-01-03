John W. Mohler, Sr., 85, of Lancaster passed away Friday, December 23, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Raymond and Loreen (Ludwig) Mohler. He was the husband of the late Evelyn Mohler who passed away in 2017.
Surviving are his children: John W. Mohler, Jr., Debra Appel (Steve), Edwin Mohler (Tara); 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 3 great great-grandchildren and a brother, Edwin Mohler. He was preceded in death by a son, Raymond Mohler.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to a charity of one's choice. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com