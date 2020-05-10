John W. Menoskey, 86, of Manheim, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Manorcare Health Services, Pottstown. He was born in Glen Campbell, PA on June 25, 1933. John worked for Lancaster Newspaper, Ephrata Review, and was a security guard for Access Security Office before retiring.
Surviving is a daughter, Teresa Menoskey, of Manheim, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by two grandchildren and a sister, Marianne Hadden.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Rapho Township. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
