John W. Landis

John Wayne Landis, 66, of Strasburg went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 19, 2023. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late John Henry Landis and Grace (Rohrer) Landis.
After graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School, John became a master mason and went on to start a thriving masonry company, John Landis Masonry. After a tragic work-related accident, John was forced to change careers and worked at the Strasburg Railroad in Maintenance.
John enjoyed hiking various trails, cheering for his beloved Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, photography and astronomy. John was an active member of the Lancaster Historical Society. John enjoyed visiting residents of nursing homes, socializing with family and friends and sharing with others his life stories. He had a contagious laughter which would bring a smile to anyone's face. John had a strong faith in God, enjoyed attending LCBC, and was a kind soul with a positive outlook on life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his sisters Susan MacKenzie, Sylvia Sullenberger, Mary Ellen Funk and Kathryn Landis, and his sister-in-law Ginny Landis. John is survived by multiple nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his older brother David Landis.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday March 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM. A vitiation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be sent to the Lancaster Historical Society (lancasterhistory.org) or to the Brain Injury Association of Pennsylvania (biapa.org). To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
