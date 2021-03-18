On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, John W. "Johnny" Diener, 69, of New Holland, went to be with Jesus and was reunited in heaven with his father, Andrew Diener, his mother, Leah Stoltzfus Diener and his first wife, Kathy Sweigart Diener. He was married 20 years to Heather Martin Diener.
Johnny had worked for his brother, Amos Diener Masonry for 45 years. He was a member of the New Holland Church of the Nazarene. Johnny had a heart for evangelism and enjoyed transporting folks to church. Over the years he had made 10 missions trips to other countries. He was incredibly talented at building miniature buildings to scale and enjoyed gardening.
Surviving besides his wife is a step son, Brad husband of Kate Loyd of Philadelphia; five brothers, Amos Diener of Bainbridge, Reuben husband of Kathy Diener of Johnstown, CO, Andrew husband of Jean Diener of Lancaster, Lloyd Diener of Columbia, and Steve husband of Karen Diener of Bird-In-Hand; and a sister, Sara wife of Greg Benner of Gap. He was preceded in death by siblings, Anna Mae Irwin Sensenig, Gideon Diener and Alvin Diener.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 19 at 3:00 P.M. at the New Holland Church of the Nazarene, 428 Ranck Road, New Holland, PA with Rev. Darin Parry officiating. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 2:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Interment in the Ranck's United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Johnny's memory may be made to the Compassionate Ministries Fund at the New Holland Church of the Nazarene. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA