John W. "Jack" Nauffts

John W. Nauffts (Jack), 95, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 23, 2023. He was under the care of Hospice & Community Care. A loving husband of Hazel (Charles) Nauffts, with whom he celebrated 71 wonderful years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John Vincent and Edna Kanouse Nauffts.
Jack graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1945. A Navy veteran, he proudly served in World War II. Following the war, he went to Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology where he received a degree in electronics. Jack retired from RCA in 1986 after 34 years as manager of the Electrical & Environmental Lab and in Quality Assurance. He then spent 25 years working for the Fred F. Groff Funeral Home.
An active member of Bethany Presbyterian Church, Jack served as a Sunday School Teacher, an Elder, and on the Board of Deacons. He was a trustee for Elks Lodge #134 and a member of American Legion Post #34, serving on their drill team. A true man of service to his community, Jack volunteered at the following organizations: Lancaster Jaycees, YMCA, Lancaster General Hospital, Meals on Wheels, Red Cross, Mennonite Home and United Way, where for 10 years was the co-chairman of small businesses. He enjoyed time mentoring Eagle Scouts interested in electronics. Jack was a judge of elections for many years in Rohrerstown. Upon moving to Woodcrest Villa, he served on the marketing committee for 25 years.
Time spent with his family, dancing and visiting every U.S. state brought him joy. Jack also spent many hours walking daily and was a past president of the Park City Twalkers.
In addition to his wife, he will lovingly be missed by his family; daughters, Lori Stauffer and Kim Nauffts Shields, married to Geoffrey Shields, six grandchildren: Kyle Stauffer, Kevin Stauffer, Kate Stauffer, Bradford Shields, Tyler Shields and Garrett Shields, and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Keen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, placing in the memo line, "in memory of Jack Nauffts."
Family and friends are invited to attend Jack's Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with The Rev. Kent E. Holmes officiating. Interment to follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
