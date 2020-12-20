John W. "Jack" Morris, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on December 16, 2020 holding the hand of his beloved wife for 61 years, Freda J. (Stief) Morris. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John W. and Anna Mae (Nixdorf) Morris.
Shortly after graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School, Jack joined the United States Army where he served as a lineman during the Korean War.
He will be fondly remembered for his enjoyment of watching Philadelphia sports teams. He was an avid Phillies, Eagles and Flyers fan. It was not uncommon to find Jack watching tv and snacking on candy and sweets.
He will be sorely missed by his loving wife Freda, son: John W. Morris, Jr. and his wife Tami, grandchildren: Colleen, Preston and Pearson, great-grandchildren: Audrina, Jazmin and Camden, a sister, Parney Kirchner and his beloved kitties: Max, Rosie, Sookie and Mily Sue. He was preceded in passing by his siblings: Price Morris, Marsheline Morris and Dorothy Heckman and his son, Jeffrey S. Morris, who passed in February.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, December 22 from 3PM-4PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St. #800, Philadelphia, PA 19103 or Hospice and Community Care, hospiceconnect.org/memorial
