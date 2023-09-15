John W. "Jack" Brown, 88, of Milton passed away on September 12, 2023 at the Gatehouse at UPMC Williamsport. Born in Drumore, Lancaster County on July 4, 1935, he was the son of the late Gyles and Esther (Hambleton) Brown. He was married for 63 years to the former Mary Ann Hershour who preceded him in death on September 20, 2019.
Jack graduated from Solanco High School in Quarryville in 1953, and he worked for PPL retiring as a Shift Supervisor from the Washingtonville plant. He attended the First Presbyterian Church in Milton. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, boating, and bird watching.
He is survived by daughter, Amanda Bamonte and her husband, Keith of Milton; two grandchildren, Matthew Bamonte and Jacob Bamonte and his fiance, Alyssa Niten; and a daughter-in-law Linda Brown of Milton.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, John W. "Bill" Brown, Jr; a brother, James Brown; and a sister, Betty Hill.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
