John W. Harnish, 80, of Mount Joy, went to be with the Lord on March 9, 2022 . Born March 24, 1941 in Soudersburg, he was the son of the late Samuel and Mary Jane Harnish.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, LaVon (Manning) of Mount Joy; a daughter, Sarah, wife of John Hinkle III of Fenwick, DE; two grandchildren, Benjamin Hinkle, husband of Samantha of Lancaster and Madelyn Underwood, wife of Benjamin of Manheim; a brother, James Harnish of Mount Joy; two sisters, Catherine Glattacker of Royersford, PA and Martha, wife of Jim Drager of Mount Joy; and additional family members, Mark, Nicole, Megan, and Kristen Bradson of Media, PA. He was preceded in death by a son, Mark Harnish and a brother, Samuel.
John was a member of the Church of God of Landisville where he was active in his earlier years. He was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1959, West Chester University in Health and Physical Education in 1963, and Millersville University Elementary Education Master's Program in 1975.
John taught his first two years in Oxford, PA, then Donegal School District and finishing his teaching career at Hempfield School District. He coached soccer at all three schools along with baseball at Donegal. He was the first girls' soccer coach at Hempfield High School. John retired from teaching in 1997. He was a life member of NEA, member of PSEA, and PSAHPERD.
John and LaVon were organizers of The Compassionate Friends Walk and had been leaders of the Lancaster Chapter for many years after their son died. John was interested in all sports, playing and spectating. He experienced tremendous joy with his grandchildren.
A memorial service honoring John's life will be held at Church of God of Landisville, 171 Church Street, Landisville, PA 17538 on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 3 PM. There is no formal greeting before or after the service. The family requests masks be worn for the service. Interment will be private at Mount Joy Cemetery. Services will be recorded and available on John's obituary page on the funeral home website on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of God of Landisville (address above) or Mental Health of America, Lancaster Chapter, 245 Butler Ave. #245, Lancaster, PA. 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com