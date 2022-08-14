John W. Espenshade, 72, of Lancaster, PA passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 due to complications following a back surgery. John was born in Harrisburg, PA and was the son of Walter and Margie Espenshade. He was married for 43 years to Joan Espenshade.
John graduated from Elizabethtown College, received a master's degree from Penn State University, and a law degree from Notre Dame Law School. He studied at the University of Marburg, where he was a member of the mensur dueling fraternity, and at the London School of Law. His experiences studying abroad helped cultivate a lifelong affinity for all things German- the culture, language, food, and beer.
John practiced law at Stevens & Lee where he chaired the State and Local Government Group.
He loved "Joanie," his kids, his dogs, the farm, and the beach. He was an avid reader, with a particular interest in European and American history. He held a long-standing passion for PSU football and spent many Saturdays in Happy Valley with some of his closest friends. John was a competitive athlete, excelling in baseball and basketball in high school. His love of athletics and competition eventually led him to squash, skiing, and running. Later in life, he relished the opportunity to break free from work and walk his dogs.
John is survived by his wife and children. Funeral services will be private and held on his birthday, August 17, 2022. To those who wish to honor John in a special way, please make gifts in his name to the Power Packs Project, 1915 Old Homestead Lane, Suite 102, Lancaster, PA 17601.
