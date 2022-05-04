John W. Ebersole, 85, of Mount Joy went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 2nd after a brief illness. Born on September 30, 1936, he was the loving husband of Geraldine (Jerry Lehman.) They would have celebrated their 65th anniversary on June 8th. John was the son of the late Jacob and Anna Mary Ebersole.
John was a member of Mount Joy Mennonite Church and was very active through the years with the Mennonite and Brethren in Christ churches. He served in many rolls including deacon, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. He also served as a trustee.
John was an avid reader and has read the bible through 48 times.
John retired from the Armstrong Ceiling plant in 1999. After retirement, he and Jerry did some traveling including many bus trips with Bob Neff and Fun Time Tours. He enjoyed spending time with and was so proud of his family which includes 3 daughters, Donna (Mark) Condon, Melody (Jeff) Leese and Pamela (Jamie) Rowley. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He has one brother, Robert W. Ebersole of Manheim.
A Memorial service will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 12 noon. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 11 AM to 12 noon. Interment will be private at Mastersonville Brethren in Christ Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 in his memory.
To send an online condolence, please visit: