John W. Drozdowski, 72, of Lancaster, passed away suddenly on February 16, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born November 19, 1948 in Schenectady, NY to the late Joseph and Frances (Slowek) Drozdowski. John was married to Mary (Nowak) Drozdowski for 46 years.
In addition to his loving wife, John is survived by their daughter, Amy wife of Eugene Wasko III, and their son Connor of Mount Joy; his brother, Joseph Drozdowski of Johnson City, TN, and several nieces and nephews.
John was employed by Weyerhaeuser in Ephrata for 19 years as a truck driver, and then by Johnson & Johnson for 16 years before retiring.
He enjoyed fishing, bowling, and a nice cold coke. John loved to spend time with his family, especially with his best buddy and grandson Connor. He was witty and kind. John was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone who was in need. He was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
A viewing will take place 10 to 11 AM, followed by the funeral at 11 AM on Thursday, February 25, 2021 with The Rev. Daniel F.X. Powell officiating, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment in Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley, 5 Valley Square, Suite 210, Blue Bell, PA 19422 wish.org/philadesv or the Manheim Township Ambulance Association, 1820 Municipal Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
