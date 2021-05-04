John W. "Bum" Klinestever, 72, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Joyce Nace Klinestever who preceded him in death in 2020. A lifelong Columbia resident, he was the son of the late George A. Jr. and Nancy Mimnall Klinestever.
A Columbia High School graduate, Class of 1967, Bum had been employed by Littles Beverage Center, Columbia for over 50 years. He was also a dedicated life member of the Columbia Borough Fire Department (The Hambones) having served both as a fire line officer, administrative officer, and was currently serving as a department trustee. In addition, he was an avid Notre Dame football fan.
Surviving are two daughters, Tiffany Klinestever; Kristy Ortman; three grandchildren, Trenton, Aaron, Courtney; two sisters, Anna "Sis" Horner and Kim McCue wife of Andrew Kazlauskas.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Tenth and Manor Sts., Columbia, PA. If desired, please consider a donation in John's memory to the Columbia Borough Fire Dept., PO Box 426, Columbia, PA 17512.
