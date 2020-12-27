John W. Bomberger, 81, of Manheim, died peacefully, Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at his residence after a 2-year battle with melanoma. He was the loving husband of Jean (Ruhl) Bomberger, and they celebrated 61 years of marriage this past September. Born in Elm, he was the son of the late Phares D. and Alta (Witmer) Bomberger. John was the owner of John W. Bomberger Masonry. He attended Erb Mennonite Church, Lititz. John was an avid trap shooter using his favorite Remington shotgun. He also enjoyed woodworking, antiquing and collecting carnival glass. John loved traveling to his cabin in Potter County to go hunting, and traveled thoughout the United States and Canada to go snowmobiling. He loved attending and watching NASCAR races and cheering for Jimmy Johnson. His four-legged companion "Bubba" brought John fun and comfort. But his greatest pleasure was being a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Surviving in addition to his wife Jean are two sons, John G. husband of Tammy Bomberger, Blake A. and companion Angi Rosenberry, all of Penryn; two daughters, Kimberly A. Bomberger companion of Gordon Barrett, Camden, DE, Paige S. wife of Daniel Witmyer, Rothsville; nine grandchildren, one step-granddaughter; nine great-grandchildren, two step great-granddaughters; one great-great-granddaughter; two brothers, Phares W. Bomberger and his companion Ginny, Rothsville, Leon W. husband of Jill Bomberger, Brunerville; six sisters, Lydia wife of Ray Oberholtzer, Delaware City, DE, Nancy Eberly, Lancaster, Eileen Navikas, Ocala, FL, Ruth Keenan, Ephrata, Janice wife of Paul Breneman, Mt. Airy, and Karen wife of Edwin Forry, Lampeter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Teal C. Bomberger, and a brother Carl Bomberger.
Funeral services and interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery will be private. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »