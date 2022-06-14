Services for John W. "Bill" Kauffman who passed away May 29th have been scheduled. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 18th at 11:00 a.m. at Bellevue Presbyterian Church, 810 Newport Avenue, Gap with a time to greet the family from 10:30 until time of service. In lieu of flowers please send any donations to Bellevue Presbyterian Church. shiveryfuneralhome.com
John W. "Bill" Kauffman
