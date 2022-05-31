John W. "Bill" Kauffman, age 99, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Garden Spot Village. He was born on May 3, 1923, son of the late Elam S. & Martha S. Hartzler Kauffman. He was the husband of the late Wanita Shivery Kauffman, who passed away on September 23, 2004.
Bill has been a member of Bellevue Presbyterian Church in Gap from 1937 to the present, where in the past he served as an elder, trustee and treasurer. Bill retired from J. D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, PA in 1987. He graduated in 1941 from the former Parkesburg High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in W.W. II. He was a Lifelong Member of the Gap Fire Company, where he previously served as President and Assistant Chief. He was also a Lifelong Member of the Lancaster County Fireman's Association. He enjoyed traveling and watching sports on television. Bill lived in Gap for 76 years before moving to Garden Spot Village in New Holland.
He is survived by a daughter, JoAnn, wife of the late Dennis Myers of Apex, NC, 2 grandchildren, Sara, wife of Terry Oakley, Apex, NC, and Scott, Apex, NC, and 3 great-grandchildren, Ava Myers, Evie Oakley and Elam Oakley. He is preceded in death by two siblings: Glenn Kauffman and Dorothy Thompson.
Bill would like to thank the staff of Garden Spot Village and his many friends for all of the assistance they gave him. A memorial service is being planned for later in June.
In lieu of flowers please send any donations to the Bellevue Presbyterian Church, Gap, PA.