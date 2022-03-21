John W. Bigony, 84, of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Born in West Reading, PA, John was the son of the late Mildred L. (Kissinger) Bigony and Hiram J. Bigony, Jr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, M. Joanne (Gehman) Bigony and two children, David John Bigony and Kristan Ann Bigony.
John will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Kathy J. Sheaffer, three grandchildren, Katie, wife of David Burke, Daniel Sheaffer, and Matthew Sheaffer, and three great-grandchildren, Tobias, Emily, and Joshua.
John was a U.S. Army Veteran and a graduate of the Reading Business Institute, and Michigan State University. He was the Assistant Store Manager of the former Acme supermarket in Ephrata and then was a Traveling Manager for Acme after the closing of the Ephrata location.
A longtime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Ephrata, John served as an usher and member of the choir and church council. He was also a longtime and active member of the Ephrata Lions Club.
John was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling. He loved spending time with his family, especially family trips to Ocean City, Maryland.
He would take meticulous care of his property and always kept his home and yard well maintained.
John will be missed by his family and many friends. He made a positive impact on his community and the people that he knew.
Funeral services will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Saturday, March 26 at 11 a.m. Friends will be received before the service from 10 11 a.m.
Private interment with Military Honors will follow at Muddy Creek Lutheran Cemetery, Denver, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in John's memory to Trinity Lutheran Church at the above address or, to the Ephrata Lions Club at ephratalions.org
Services are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com