John W. Bernstel, Jr., 81, husband of Mary E. (Glass) Bernstel for 60-years, died Sunday, May 22 at Ephrata Manor where they resided since November. Formerly of Adamstown, John was born in West Reading the son of John W. Bernstel and Marian E. (Hinkley) Bernstel.
He was heavily active at Peace United Church of Christ, where he sang in the choir and served as church administrator for several years. John "Jack" was a past president and lifetime member of the Adamstown Fire Company.
A former employee at Kurtz Brothers Concrete and Weaver Markets, he retired from the Cocalico School District where he worked in the maintenance department and as a bus driver.
Surviving are two daughters, Stacy A. Burkey, wife of Jay Burkey, Denver and Karen L. Dorsey, wife of Jimmy Dorsey, Harrisburg, three granddaughters and two great-grandchildren. Other survivors include: a brother, Robert H. Bernstel and a sister, Marcia E. Lilley.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, June 5th at Peace UCC at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Adamstown Fire Company at www.adamstownfire.com
John's donation to Humanity Gifts was arranged by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Reamstown (Stevens). Condolences and messages to his family may be posted at www.goodfuneral.com. www.goodfuneral.com