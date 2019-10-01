John Vernon Lentz, 79, of Millersville, died Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, after an illness. He was the husband of the late Naomi E. "Itzi" (Flora) Lentz, who died on August 23, 2013. They were married nearly forty years at the time of her death.
John was a self-employed Painting/Wallpapering contractor for many years.
Born April15, 1940, in Lancaster, raised in Ronks, he was the son of the late George and Mildred (Axe) Lentz and was of the Christian faith. John was a proud Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Army having served from 1962-1964. A long-time active life member of Millersville/ Manor VFW-Post #7294, where John had served as an officer, tended bar and volunteered at the Annual Chicken-BBQ and Post Picnic. He also was a member of the Riverside Camping Association and the Rainmakers.
He will be lovingly missed by his two daughters; Johnna C. Burt, of Lancaster, and Gretchen M., married to Bill Stark, of Lancaster; four grandchildren; Johnelle, Grant, Gracyn and Gavin as well as four great-grandchildren. He was also preceded death by three brothers.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend John's Celebration of Life Funeral Service from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 (on-site parking with attendants) on Saturday morning, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Visitation 10:00-11:00 a.m.) Interment will be held with Military Honors in the Riverview Burial Park, South Duke Street, Lancaster, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made to Masonic Village Hospice.
