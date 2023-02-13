John V. Lacombe, 63, of Lititz, and formerly of Mifflin County, died peacefully at home on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Born in Lewistown, he was the son of Joseph Lacombe of Milroy, and the late Mary Margaret Houser Lacombe. John was the loving husband of Tambra L. "Tammy" Byler Lacombe, and they would have observed their 16th wedding anniversary in September of this year. For over 44 years John was involved in the dairy industry; most recently employed the last 12 years by Kreider Farms, Manheim, as the general manager of their Dairy Division. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Lititz. A 1977 graduate of Kishacoquillas High School, Reedsville; he was a member of the Cross Country, Track, Basketball and Soccer Teams. He became an active member of the Juniata Valley Striders Running Club that promoted running and fitness in Mifflin and Juniata Counties. John attended Susquehanna University for two years. He enjoyed music of all types, reading, golfing, and spending time in the Finger Lakes Region in New York. He was a passionate fan of the New York Jets Football Team. John was dedicated to his work and was a kind and generous person, who would help anyone in need. He will be truly missed by his family and friends who loved him.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Tammy and his father Joseph, is a son, Joseph husband of Nik Lacombe of Lancaster, a daughter, Hayley wife of Joshua Miller of Inwood, WV, two step sons: Zachary husband of Crystal Paige of Fort Worth, TX, Zane Wagner of Reedsville, a grandson, Liam Lacombe, two step granddaughters: Maddy and Haddy Paige, a step grandson, Mitch Paige, a brother, Joseph husband of Sandy Lacombe of Boston, MA, and two sisters: Beth wife of Mike Reed of Reedsville, and Patricia wife of Randy Murphy of State College.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend John's funeral service at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 44 East Orange Street, Lititz, on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
A living tribute »