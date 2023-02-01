John V. "Jack" Sauders, 70, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Patti M. Eckert Sauders with whom he celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on November 16, 2022. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Lewis Sauders and Marion Thran Sauders Smith and also his late step-father, Carl Smith, Sr.
Jack was a Work Release Administrator at the Lancaster County Prison for 36 years, starting in 1974 and retiring in 2010 and was also a Pennsylvania State Constable for 30 years. Jack was a graduate of JP McCaskey High School, Class of 1970 and enjoyed hunting and wildlife photography. Jack will be missed by his three Aussies: Savannah, Tori and Bode.
Jack was very active in the Lions Club with his Lions Club activities being very important to him. He joined the Millersville Lions Club in July of 1996 and was actually sponsored by his father-in-law, Leo Eckert. In February of 2017, he transferred to the Wakefield Lions Club. During his service in the clubs, he held the following positions: Millersville Lions Club President (2004, 2005 and 2006); Zone Chairperson (2009) and District Governor of District 14D (2013-2014). He was the recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award (2007) and also the Joseph Wroblewski Award (2010). He was very proud to participate in the Lions Relief efforts to help rebuild homes in Joplin, MO after the town was destroyed by a tornado in 2012.
Surviving in addition to his wife, one stepbrother: Carl Smith, Jr. One brother-in-law: Jack (Karen) Eckert. Sisters-in-law: Carolyn Sauders and Mai Sauders. Also, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Lewis W. Sauders and Jeffrey D. Sauders.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Mark J. Thiboldeaux, officiating. Interment in Creswell Cemetery. Friends may call for a viewing from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Wakefield Lions Club, Attn: Dawn Althoff, 216 Balance Meeting Road, Peach Bottom, PA 17563. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com