John V. Charney, 78, of Airville, formerly of Holtwood, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Judith C. Charney, with whom he shared 49 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2015. Born in Hazelton, he was the son of the late John and Bertha (Telatovich) Charney.
Upon graduating high school, John attended the University of Delaware, earning a degree in civil engineering. He then found employment with Peter Kiewit & Sons as an engineer, retiring with 20 years of service. In retirement, John operated a business manufacturing precast concrete products. John also was a veteran, having proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
John had a passion for fishing, both locally and in other states. He was a follower of college football and was a huge Penn State fan. John enjoyed his cabin by the creek, good food, a good drink, and a good cigar. In his spare time, John looked forward to volunteering for Hospice & Community Care, serving most recently at their Labor Day Auction.
He is survived by his daughters, Dawn Phillips, wife of Mike, of Quarryville, and Deb Ruggieri, wife of Joe, of Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Victoria and Michelle Phillips, Cameron Ruggieri, Chloe Hess, Casey Ruggieri, and Danielle Dunbar. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Andrejco and Joan Kulka.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
