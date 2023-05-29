John U. Stoltzfus, 94, of 180 S. Red School Road, Morgantown, PA died Friday, May 26, 2023 at the home of his daughter, Anna.
He was the husband of the late Rebecca King Stoltzfus. Born in Morgantown, he was the son of the late John F. and Mary Kauffman Stoltzfus.
He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are five children, Reuben husband of Sadie Stoltzfus of Port Royal, Anna wife of Daniel Esh of Gordonville, Elam husband of Mary Jane Stoltzfus of Beech Creek, John Ivan husband of Annie Allgyer Stoltzfus of Morgantown, and Mary wife of John I. Stoltzfus of Narvon; 45 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. John was one of 14 children in his family.
Funeral Services will be held at the home of John Ivan Stoltzfus, 180 S. Red School Road, Morgantown, PA on Monday, May 29, (TODAY) at 9:00 DST. Interment in the Mast Cemetery. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
