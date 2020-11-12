John Tillman Schwanger, age 81, of Lilly, PA went to be with the Lord at the UPMC Hospital of Altoona on Ocober 29, 2020. John was born in Elizabethtown, PA on May 20, 1939, son of the late Paul Tillman Schwanger and Madeline P. (Frantz) Schwanger.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Barbara A. (Shuman) Schwanger. He had three loving sons, John T. Schwanger II, Charles E. Schwanger (deceased), and William J. Schwanger, and a loving daughter, Ramona (Schwanger) Egolf. John was blessed with seven loving grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. John had eight loving siblings: brothers, Paul, Walter, Fred (passed away in Vietnam), James, Claude, Richard and Troy; also a sister, Helen Elaine (Schwanger) Poelman.
John served for eight years in the Army National Guard. He was a House Parent and Social Worker at the Loysville Youth Development Center for thirteen years. He went on to confound Appalachian Youth Services, helping juveniles transition from various backgrounds into productive members of society.
Later in life, he served as a State Correctional Officer at S.C.I. Smithfield in Huntingdon. While there, several of the inmates nicknamed him "Smiley". He retired in 2000.
The family will hold a Memorial Service for John on Saturday, November 14 at his church - Dry Run Independent Baptist Church, 650 Valley Forge Road, Duncansville. The service will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by meal. All friends and family are welcome.
The Schwanger family is being served by the Serenko-Claar Funeral Home, PC, Portage.
