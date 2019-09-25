John Thomas "Tom" Maxey, 69, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at his residence. Born in Lancaster, Tom was the son of the late Donald Troop Maxey and Estella Jane (Wise) Maxey. Tom was the husband of Joan (Wisniewski) Maxey with whom he celebrated 40 years of marriage this past April 22nd.
Tom proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of Penn Manor High School class of 1967. Tom was a member of the American Legion Post 185 in Mount Joy and enjoyed woodworking.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Joan are three daughters, Jessica Kling, wife of Benjamin of Lancaster, Megan Campbell and Melanie Sohl.
A memorial service honoring Tom's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 West Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com