John Thomas Ferguson, Jr., 90, of West Caln Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Tel Hai Retirement Community, Honey Brook, PA. He was the beloved husband of Phyllis H. Beck Ferguson with whom he would have celebrated 69 years of marriage on June 14. Born at home in the village of Martins Corner, PA, he was the son of the late John T. Ferguson, Sr. and Sara Gay Oberholtser Ferguson.
John was a 1948 graduate of the former H. Scott High School in Coatesville, PA where he played clarinet in the Marching Band. He continued his education at Penn State University, graduating in 1952 with a teaching degree in Industrial Arts. In 1970, he completed a Master's Degree in Industrial Arts from Millersville University.
John was employed for 35 years by the Spring-Ford School District in Royersford, PA as an industrial arts teacher. He began his career teaching wood shop and then added metal shop and mechanical drawing. John further enhanced the program by creating interesting clubs in automotive repair and aeronautics. He and his family lived in Spring City for many years. As a Resident of Spring City, he served many years on the Borough Council.
During his years of teaching, John was also instrumental in establishing the local Boy Scout Explorer Post, a branch of scouting for senior high young men. Many local young men participated in the troop. Their lives were forever changed by the famous Scout Bus Trips they embarked on every summer. For his many years of service, John was awarded the Silver Beaver Award.
John also enjoyed camping with his family, traveling all over the United States. He and Phyllis also traveled to Florida each winter for many years, enjoying time with family and friends. He even had his private pilot's license. One of the most beloved flying adventures was taking his family up at Christmas time to see the Christmas lights. Most of all though, he loved spending time at the family cottage on the Chesapeake Bay each summer, boating and entertaining family and friends.
He was a lifetime member of the Forks of the Brandywine Presbyterian Church in Glenmoore, PA. He faithfully served many terms as an Elder, taught Sunday school and in his younger years led the Youth Group. He was honored several years ago with the position of Elder Emeritus.
John began a lifelong involvement in the Gideon International Ministries in the 70's and served in many capacities including PA President. He helped distribute Bibles to college students and nursing students at graduation.
John supported many other Christian ministries including the Seminary Education Fund at his church, Christian Fellowship of India, Child Evangelism of Chester County, Water Street Mission, and World Gospel Mission to name a few.
He is survived, in addition to his wife, Phyllis, by three daughters: Susan Albright and husband Jim of Mountville, PA, Cheryl Eckman and husband Greg of Oxford, PA and Nancy Swarr and husband Harold of Strasburg, PA. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one sister, Leila Ferguson Herr, wife of Paul Herr, of Willow Valley, Willow Street, PA.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 4:00 PM at the Forks of the Brandywine Presbyterian Church, 1648 Horseshoe Pike, Glenmoore, PA 19343 followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family and friends are also invited to attend the viewing at the church, Friday evening, June 4, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and also Saturday afternoon from 3:00 PM until the time of the service. Services will be live-streamed and may be viewed by accessing the church website and clicking on LIVESTREAM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's memory to the Forks of the Brandywine Seminary fund at the above address.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com