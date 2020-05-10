John T. Jones, 94, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Conestoga View. He was the husband of Mary L. Long Jones with whom he would have celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary on July 14, 2020. He was born in Mahanoy City, son of the late John and Edna Taylor Jones. He worked as an assembler at Burnham Corporation for more than 20 years before he retired in 1988. John was a member of Ironville United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during WWII, and he enjoyed woodworking, drawing, hunting, and spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, four sons: Robert (Betty) Jones, Homestead, FL; Jarred Jones, (fiancé of Angie McKain), Mountville; Mark Jones (fiancé of Tammy Stone), Bridgeport, NY; and Brian (Joanna) Reinoehl, Largo, FL. Two daughters: Cheryl Jones (Philip Hinkle), Millersville; and Marie Landis, Gap. Eleven grandchildren: Andrea, Cody, Austin, John, Rachel, Benny, Donnie, Johnna, Brenden, Samantha, and Collin. Twelve great-grandchildren: Ashlee, John, Taylor, Kelsey, Garrett, Julie, Natalie, Jacob, Vicki, Iyanna, Cody, and Oliver. One great-great-granddaughter: Charlee. One brother: Ivor (Elda) Jones, Marietta. Three sisters: Lorraine Brandau, Lancaster; Jeannette Zegley, Carlisle; and Avon (Delmar) Wagner, Newport. He was preceded in death by one daughter: Patricia Baldwin. Three brothers and one sister.
A Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Greg Impink, officiating. Viewing at the cemetery from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Ironville United Methodist Church, 4020 Holly Dr., Columbia, PA 17512 or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
