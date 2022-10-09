Lt. Colonel (Ret.) John T. James (Tim), 82, of Lancaster, PA, and formerly of Havertown, PA, died October 5th of natural causes at Calvary Fellowship Homes.
Tim was born in Bryn Mawr, PA, the son of the late Edgar Jefferson and Dorothy Cutler James. He graduated from Temple University with an Associate's Degree in Electronics. Later he graduated from Chapman University, Orange, CA, with a Bachelor of Science in Business.
As a young man, Tim worked for RCA in Moorestown, NJ, before joining the Air Force. He was a navigator, an electronic warfare officer, and a flight examiner pilot before joining the Operations Staff at 22nd AF, Travis AFB as Chief of Airlift Operations.
Stationed in France for 3 years, Tim flew reconnaissance missions along the East German border during the Cold War. During the Viet Nam war, Tim flew 83 combat reconnaissance missions over Viet Nam. He was involved in planning Operation Baby Airlift at the end of the Viet Nam War.
Tim retired from the Air Force as a Lt. Colonel after 23 years of service. His many awards for service to his country include the Distinguished Flying Cross and nine Air Medals.
After retiring from the Air Force, Tim served on the staff of Arcade Baptist Church, Sacramento, CA, and later the Arlington Heights Evangelical Free Church, Arlington Heights, IL, as Business Administrator. He excelled in computers earning his MCSE, and later served on the Information Technology staff of CF Industries in Long Grove, IL. Tim served on the staff and board of Calvary Fellowship Homes and was on the board of Lancaster County Action. He worked under the United Way VITA program as an IRS tax preparer to prepare taxes for hundreds of Calvary Home residents and staff over many years.
Surviving besides his wife of 60 years, Nancy, are daughters Heidi Rosendall, wife of Patrick, serving with Wycliffe Bible Translators, Dallas, TX; Julianne Doty, wife of Robert, Herrin, IL; and son, Stephen, Sacramento, CA; as well as 7 grandchildren, Joshua, Nathaniel, Kristin, Hannah, Drew, Jill, and Emmy.
Tim was greatly loved and respected. He loved and honored the Lord Jesus in all he did and cared for his family and friends with love and wisdom.
Tim was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
"The Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord." Job 1:21
At Tim's request, there are no services. Memorial gifts may be made in Tim's memory to the Capital Campaign of Calvary Fellowship Homes at www.calvaryhomes.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
