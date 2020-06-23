John T. Gerlach, Jr., 82, was called home on June 18, 2020 to be with his Lord Jesus Christ, whom he loves very much.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John T. Sr. and Ellanora M. Reinhart Gerlach. John was employed as an executive chauffeur for Armstrong World Industries, and had previously worked at Turkey Hill Dairy.
He served in the 103rd Medical Btn of the PA Army National Guard and was a member of the NRA, the Mount Joy Sportsmen's Assn., and the Southern Lancaster Farmers Sportsmen's Assn. He enjoyed camping and boating all through his life on the Chesapeake Bay, pistol target shooting, photography, gardening, riding his Honda to relax, and enjoying God's creation.
John was raised in the Christian faith, and dedicated his life to serving Christ. He was a member of Hope Born In Christ Church in Lancaster, formerly Hempfield Brethren In Christ, where he served as an usher, with the food pantry, was deacon of the hospital ministry, and wherever else he was needed; he loved his church family.
John loved people and always put others before himself, helping and encouraging others however he could.
He was the last of his immediate family. He was welcomed into a wonderful Christian family who loved him and filled a void in his life.
There will be a visitation for John's friends on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 1:30-2PM at Hope Born In Christ Church, 2600 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 with the Funeral Service to follow at 2PM. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the church at the above address. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com