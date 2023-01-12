Rapho Twp. farmer, John T. Erb, 83, was met at the pearly gates by his parents, A. Nissley and Alcesta (Stark) Erb, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. He passed in the family farmhouse where he was born and lived. He was the husband of Janet (Gantz) Erb.
John was a 1957 graduate of Manheim Central High School and a member of L.C.M.I. church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons, John Erb of Manheim, Philip (Mindy) Erb, of Mount Joy, Mark (Karen) Erb of Mechanicsburg, and Matthew (Andrea) Erb of Pfafftown, NC; and 10 grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and L. Dennis Erb.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Pursuit Church, 1050 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, PA 17545. The family will receive guests on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Those attending the service are invited to a luncheon at Mount Joy Church of God, 30 East Main Street, Mount Joy immediately following the service. Contributions may be made to Pursuit Church. To express a condolence to the family visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
