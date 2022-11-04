John Sylvester Haines, age 89, resident of Marietta, PA has died on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. John was the son of Arthur Hammond Haines and Eva Nein Haines.
He is survived by two children, Marlin C. Emswiler, husband of Nelda and Terry L. Haines Mantanona, grandchildren, Heather D. Noerr, wife of Jeff Noerr, great grandson, Alexander O. Noerr, and Austin J. Mantanona, son of Terry. He has one sister, Sue Moore, wife of John and preceded in death by his son John A. Haines, two brothers, Harold and Arthur H. Haines. He will be dearly missed by family.
John served his country with gratitude and pride joining the Army in January, 1951 - December, 1953 with the 969th Engineers. He also served in the Navy, November, 1955 - September, 1959. He served as a Machinist Mate, 2nd class on the Destroyer USS Basilone DD 824.
John was a hardworking man, employed as a welder with Posey Iron Works, Lancaster. Following Posey Iron Works closing, he would later retire at Ross Engineering in Leola.
He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan, enjoyed reading, nature walks and spending time with his grandchildren.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 7th at Maytown Reformed Church Cemetery, 11 East Elizabeth Street, Maytown. Funeral arrangements have been provided by Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home and Crematory, 29 North Gay St., Marietta, PA 17547.
