John Steward, Jr., 97, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of Sarah Alice (Millisock) and John Steward. He was the loving husband for over 40 years to the late Hilda "Vimmie" Steward who passed in 2010.
John began his career at the Dave Miller Umbrella Factory and then worked at Mars in the maintenance department followed by Lancaster General Hospital for over 25 years. John retired from Kunzler Meats after 25 years of service and did jobs for Mr. Hastings, Mr. Stauffers, Dr. Weber, Ms. Jackson and Mr. Kunzler. Following retirement he worked at Weis Markets until the age of 93. John was a man of character. He had a golden heart and an open home where friends and family could count on him to have a helping hand for anything. His kind heart will be missed by all who knew him.
John is survived by his four children, two sons, Samuel G. husband of Louise of Lancaster, Donald T. of Millersville, two daughters, Alice Cooney, wife of Scott a wonderful son-in-law, of Lancaster and Edith Butler of Lancaster, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by 10 siblings.
A Home Going Service will take place on Monday April 5, 2021 from the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 at 11 AM with The Rev. Howard B. Payne officiating. A viewing will be held at Snyder's from 10-11 AM. Interment will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »