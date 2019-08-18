John Steven Tomcavage, age 47, passed from this life on August 15, 2019. Throughout his life, he bravely battled congenital heart disease, but never allowed it to prevent him from living a rich, full life. He was always smiling, even when times were rough. He was the loving father of two children, Lili and Arlo, who lit up every single day for him. He was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School Class of 1990, Millersville University Class of 1994 and University of Pennsylvania. He was employed by Cube Smart on Application Development, which fulfilled his love of computers. He could often be found playing his ukulele and guitar, reading science fiction, playing trivia, cooking or playing board games with his children. He loved attending all of his children's events, whether it was scouting, music or drama.
John is survived by his children, Lili and Arlo; brother, Mark Tomcavage, and his wife, Susan; sister, Amy Kattula, and her husband, Steve; mother, Carol Schillinger, and her husband, Ralph; four nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Twix. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph Tomcavage.
Friends will be received from 10-11 AM with a Memorial Service to begin at 11 AM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster, 538 West Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to The Adult Congenital Heart Association, 2200 North Providence Road, Suite 6, Media, PA 19063 or to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123.
"One good ride from start to end. I'd like to take that ride again." The Grateful Dead
