John Soders, Jr., 83, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John Soders, Sr. and Viola Cooper. John was the husband of Maria Soders (Torres) with whom he celebrated 53 years of marriage.
John was an avid hunter, loved motorcycles, having various throughout the years, and was a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. In addition, John retired from Lancaster Leaf now Swisher Sweets after 15 years of employment.
John will be loved and missed by his surviving wife and 8 children, Onita, Donna, Viola, Pauline, John, Keith, Wade, and Adam, as well as his 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A private family viewing will be held at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory in Millersville on March 3, 2021 from 10-11 AM with interment being held at Conestoga Memorial Park. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
