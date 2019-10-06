Our beloved Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother and Uncle passed away peacefully September 24th, 2019 at the age of 75, surrounded by his family and friends under the care of hospice at Maple Farms Nursing Home.
He was the son of the late Richard C. Zercher and Emily Jane Siegel. Preceding him in death was his brother Michael, sister Emily Weaver and former wife Nancy.
John was a graduate of Warwick High School in Lititz, graduated from Stevens Trade School and became a machinist/tool and die maker. He worked his early years at Benedict and Siegal in Lancaster. He moved to Wisconsin and opened his own machine shop before enjoying a semi-retirement managing Crockett's Camp Ground in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin. He enjoyed many winters vacationing in Ocala, Florida.
John lived his life with humility, humor, generosity, a contagious work ethic and dedication to his family and faith. He had love of hunting, fishing, gardening, wood working, camping, dancing and walking his dogs. He was a member of the Lititz Moravian Church.
John is survived by wife Brenda Long; was Father to children Andrew (Jeanine) and Angela Rooney and step daughter Jodi Jennings; was Grandfather to Lyta Sourbeer, Savannah Jennings, Samuel and Maggie; Great Grandfather to Jaxon Sourbeer; and loving Brother to Richard, Lloyd and Judy Hollinger.
John was loved by many others - alive and in spirit as well - that are too numerous to list and for that we recognize that he was truly blessed.
Services will be private for the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com