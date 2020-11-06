John Showalter, Jr., 80, of Denver, died at home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born in Reinholds, the son of the late John Sr. and Florence (Sweigart) Showalter.
John "Papa" was an accomplished artist and his paintings graced many homes. He took great joy in painting and had an unusual gift for it but was always quick to deflect to the Lord for giving him any talent he had. He worked for many years at Hocking Printing in Ephrata as a printer before retirement, he really enjoyed the work and the friendships he made there. He was humble, gracious and others focused. He had a deep love for his family. Married 59 years to his wife Shirley, they devoted their time to their kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
John's life was well lived, the memories he afforded the grandkids were above and beyond. From the cardboard houses he built for them in the basement to buying a donkey for them, nothing was ever too much. The donkey came in very handy when for one Christmas Papa decided to do a live nativity scene in their front yard, that was a showstopper!
John had a deep and abiding faith, his home church (Mohn's Hill EC) was an outlet for him to use his creative ability to serve the Lord. Helping at Bible school, as a Sunday school superintendent, decorating the old school bus for bus ministry, providing coffee, hot chocolate and cookies for Sunday school or painting a mural for the sanctuary, he was always willing to help.
John is survived by his wife, Shirley (Schannauer); a sister, Mae and husband, Sanford Martin, and a brother, Bill Showalter and wife, Helen. Also surviving are his daughter, Carol and husband, Brian Hollinger, daughter, Patti and husband, Lin Sensenig, daughter, Wendi and husband, Randy Sauder, and son, Vince Showalter and companion, Yamilka; seven grandchildren, Courtney (Matt) Rittenour, Tyler (Kaddie), Katelyn (Matt) Stoltz, Makenzie, Tiana, Bailey and Maddi; and seven great-grandchildren.
A Life Celebration will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 21, 2020, Mohn's Hill EC Church, 708 Mohn's Hill Road, Reading, with Pastor Ken Ogden officiating. A private interment will take place in the Blainsport Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to Compassus Hospice, 2101 Oregon Pike, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA, 17601.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
