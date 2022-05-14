John S. Stoltzfus, 50, of 881 Peters Road, New Holland died unexpectedly on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Born in Earl Township, he was the son of Eli K. and Barbara Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of New Holland. He was the husband of Miriam Lantz Stoltzfus. He owned a farm supply business and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by: children, Steven Lee married to Lillian Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of New Holland, Marilyn Stoltzfus, David Stoltzfus, both at home, Matthew Alan married to Rosa King Stoltzfus of Parkesburg, Rebecca Anne Stoltzfus, Barbara Lynn Stoltzfus, Rose Anna Stoltzfus, Kaitlyn Stoltzfus, John S. Stoltzfus, Jr., James Stoltzfus, Elizabeth Stoltzfus all at home; three grandchildren; brothers, Steve married to Martha King Stoltzfus, Eli K. Jr., married to Mary Ann Stoltzfus Stoltzfus both of New Holland, Daniel married to Mary Ellen Zook Stoltzfus of Gap; sisters, Lydia married to John Stoltzfus of Newburg, Rebecca married to Ephraim Riehl of New Holland, Martha married to Daniel Zook, Jr. of Gordonville, Anna Stoltzfus of Casselberry, FL, Sadie married to Drew Seeling, Rachel married to Elam King both of Wellsboro, Barbie married to Paul Fisher of Lititz and Katie married to John Lapp, Jr. of Newport.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 9:00 am EST at late home. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service at the late home. Interment will be in Dry Hill Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Furman Home for Funerals, Leola. FurmanFuneralHome.com
