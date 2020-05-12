John S. Sides, 77, of Manheim, died on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John A. and Edna M. Brown Sides. John was the loving husband of Ethel J. Wiggins Sides. He proudly graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1960.
John worked in production and outside maintenance for the former ALCOA, Lancaster. He coached girls' softball, Manheim, and was an umpire for A.S.A. John was also a volunteer for the Manheim Ambulance and enjoyed golfing and gardening. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his beloved grandchildren and he enjoyed cheering them on at every sporting event and activity.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Ethel, are two daughters, Karin L. wife of James Charles, of Lititz, Kimberly A. wife of Corby Rhodes, of Manheim, four grandchildren, Alexis, Joshua, Jarrid, Austin, and a brother, Terry L. husband of Edna Sides, of Manheim.
Due to current public health guidelines, memorial services for John will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be sent to Lehigh Valley Health Network, Office of Philanthropy, P.O. Box 1883, Allentown, PA 18105. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
