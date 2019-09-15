John S. Savercool, 92, of Bryn Mawr, formerly of Lititz, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Bryn Mawr Extended Care.
He was born in Elmira, NY to the late Jesse Earl and Mary (Wiley) Savercool and was the husband of the late Patricia L. Savercool who passed away in 2009.
John worked as a Machine Operator for Woodstream Corp., Lititz and was also a musician.
John is survived by two daughters, Christine M., wife of Dale R. Stein of Defuniak Springs, FL, Mouri Jean Baker of Elmira, NY; a son, William, husband of Sheryl Allen of Elmira, NY; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, from 10 to 11 am, at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Ave., Ephrata, followed by a graveside service at 11:15 am, at Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.