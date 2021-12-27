John S. Nolt, 80, of 550 N. Shirk Rd., New Holland, died Friday, December 24, 2021, at his home. His wife, Anna Mary (Oberholtzer) Nolt, survives.
Born in Earl Twp., he was the son of the late Levi and Minnie (Shirk) Nolt.
John was a farmer and a member of New Holland Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving in addition to his wife are nine sons: Samuel married to Verna (Shirk) Nolt, New Holland, David married to Mary Ann (Zimmerman) Nolt, New Holland, John married to Marlene (Zimmerman) Nolt, Orchard, IA, Isaac married to Susan (Weaver) Nolt, Orchard, IA, James married to Anna Mae (Sensenig) Nolt, New Holland, Paul married to Rosanna (Brubaker) Nolt, New Holland, Joseph married to Anna Mary (Sensenig) Nolt, Alta Vista, IA, Reuben married to Vera (Martin) Nolt, Alta Vista, IA, Daniel married to Eileen (Leid) Nolt, New Holland, three daughters: Rachel married to Edward Martin, Glenmont, OH, Mary married to Norman Burkholder, Stanley, NY, Miriam married to Norman Fox, Curtiss, WI, 94 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, four brothers: Aaron married to Anna Mary (Hoover) Nolt, Curtiss, WI, Levi married to the late Ada (Martin) Nolt, Leola, Isaac married to Anna (Martin) Nolt, New Holland, Paul married to Mary (Bontrager) Nolt, Dexter, ME and two sisters: Lizzie married to Noah Zimmerman, Roaring Springs, Susie married to Philip Myers, Hollsopple.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sarah (Oberholtzer) Nolt in 1966, a daughter Ruth, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
His funeral will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at Groffdale Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference, with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at his late home on Thursday from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
