John S. "Mick" Watson, age 81 of Paradise, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Lenora Tillman Watson, with whom he celebrated 57 years of marriage on August 4th. He was born in Paradise, son of the late John and Helen Speakman Watson. John worked for Trojan Boats and later was the custodian at Pequea Valley High School. In his free time, he always loved to tinker in his garage, working on cars and building furniture.
Besides his wife, he is survived by 3 children: Monica A. wife of Timothy Fuller of Paradise, Shelly L. wife of Scott Sweinhart of New Providence, and John C. husband of June Kurtz Watson of Paradise, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 siblings: Joyce McCullough of Wellsboro, PA, and Donald husband of Betty Wiker Watson of Paradise. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Selene Watson, a granddaughter, Cayla Fuller, and 2 brothers: Richard Watson and Stanley Bleacher.
A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 8th from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Eastern Lancaster Rod & Gun Club, 904 Smyrna Road, Kinzers, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA 17509, to help the family with funeral expenses. shiveryfuneralhome.com
