John S. Lantz, 81, formerly of Myerstown, PA, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Cedar Haven, Lebanon, PA. He was the husband of the late Bena Stoltzfus Lantz. He was born in Upper Leacock Township, Lancaster County, on December 17, 1938, son of the late John L. and Agnes King Lantz.
John is survived by children, Benuel Lantz and wife Sylvia; Emma Peachey and husband Jonas; Jacob Lantz and wife Linda; Kathryn Miller and husband Reuben; Elmer Lantz; Rosanna Peachey and husband Moses; Rebecca Stoltzfus and husband Melvin; son-in-law, Andrew Peachey and wife Maryann; 36 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Leroy Lantz. He was preceded in death by daughters, Nancy Peachey and Mamie Lantz; 3 brothers, and 5 sisters.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. (DST) in the Moses Peachey residence, 744 Stracks Dam Road, Myerstown, PA. Interment will be made in the Lapp Cemetery, Heidelberg Township. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements.
