John S. King, age 58 of 5806 Limeville Road, Gap, PA, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was the husband of Fannie B. Swarey King. Born in Bird in Hand, he was the son of Lena Stoltzfus King of Kinzers and the late Melvin Z. King. John was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife and mother are 3 siblings: Abram S. Husband of Suvilla Beiler King of Ronks, Sadie S. Wife of Christ M. Huyard of Christiana, and Katie S. wife of Abner Allgyer of Kinzers, 17 nephews and 13 nieces. He was preceded in death by a nephew.
Services will be private with interment will be in the Millwood Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
