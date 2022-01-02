John S. High, 66, of Lititz, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died peacefully on Friday, December 24, 2021, at the Lancaster General Hospital. John was the loving husband of Rose E. Balliet High, and they observed their 34th wedding anniversary in March of this year. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Samuel E. High, Jr., of Lititz, and the late Betty Martin High; he was also the brother of J. Scott, husband of Janine High of Lititz. John was owner and managing partner of the “High Company of Lititz”. He was an active and faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Lititz, where he served on many committees. He had a passion for Street Rods, and he loved customizing and restoring a 1931 Ford Model A and a 1951 Mercury Coupe, which he delighted in taking his grandchildren for rides whenever he could. John was dedicated to his family; he cherished the time he could spend with his children and grandchildren. He was a “true renaissance man” and never hesitated to lend a helping hand to anyone, especially his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Rose, are a son, Dwayne, husband of Chrissy High of Lititz; two daughters, Tanya, wife of G. Richard Smith, III, of Lancaster, and Dina, wife of Daniel Shurley of Forsyth, GA; eight grandchildren: Michael, husband of Jacqueline Kononchuk, Bradley McCauley, Lillian High, Katelyn Starner, Andrew Starner, Mason Smith, Kyle Smith, and Samantha High; and two great-grandchildren, Daniel and Andrew Kononchuk.
A Celebration of Life for John will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in John’s memory to Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, P.O. Box 211, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.