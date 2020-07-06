John S. Haverstick, Jr., 73, of Strasburg Township, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 following a short stay at The Gardens at Stevens nursing home. John was born on May 31, 1947 and was the son of the late John S. and Rhea Vaughn Haverstick. He is survived by his wife Ruth Walton Haverstick with whom he celebrated 47 years of marriage on June 16, 2020.
John was raised in Kirkwood, Colerain Township, graduated from Solanco High School in 1965 and proudly served his country as a member of the Marine Corp Reserve during the Vietnam War as a Lance Corporal.
He retired from Brethren Village Retirement Community where he worked in the property maintenance department. John and Ruth are members of Faith Reformed Presbyterian Church in Quarryville.
John's interests centered around Philadelphia sports, especially the Phillies and Eagles. He was a NASCAR fan and attended many races at Dover.
Surviving beside his wife, is a sister Rosanna Gemmill of Lancaster; a niece Lanette (Brandon) Judy; a nephew Kyle (Jenn) Gemmill and six grand-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Union Presbyterian Church, 5637 Street Road, Kirkwood, PA on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11:00am with Rev. Andy Pickens officiating. Inurnment will follow in Union Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service. Casual dress is requested.
Contributions in John's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice. reynoldsandshivery.com
