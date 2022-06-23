John S. Ferenz, Jr., 74, of Leola, PA, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of Marie R. and John S. Ferenz, Sr.
John graduated from Pottsgrove High School. He attended Spring Garden College in Philadelphia where he studied engineering. Over the years, he was employed by Philco Ford, Seisler Machine & Fabrication, and atc for 28 years. For the last 20 years he worked alongside his son at their business, Ferenz Flooring LLC. John was a member of the NRA, BMW MOA, Elstonville Sportsman's Association, and was an Eagle Scout and a Mason.
He played bass guitar in several bands, most notably Mickey & Friends. John enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, and taking semi-annual trips to Seeley's Bay in Canada, in the spring with his son, John, and in the fall with his son-in-law, Lee. He was very intelligent and had a quick wit. You could always find John outside sitting on his swing.
He is survived by a loving family, including his loving "Hun Bun" of over 30 years, Jean Rineer; children, Debra Ferenz Hatfield (Troy), John S. Ferenz III (Stephanie Morrison), Cindy Butzer (Lee), and Charles Rineer; grandchildren, Shaye Hatfield Berry (Noah), Sean Lefever (Gloria), and Alycia Wenger (Joel); great-grandchildren, Abby Symmonds and Louna Lefever; and lifelong friends, Bob Sands, Gerry McGee, and the late Ron Rhinehart.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Please visit John's Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com.