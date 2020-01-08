John S. Engle, 82, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 following a lengthy illness. He was born in Maytown, son of the late Samuel W. and Rita C. Lawler Engle. He worked as a warehouse manager for Select Security, Inc. and also worked at Hamilton Watch Co. He was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict, and a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School class of 1955. He enjoyed reading and his passion was music. He was a musician, having played several instruments including the saxophone, clarinet, and the trombone, and was a member of several musical groups throughout his life.
He is survived by two sons: J. Michael (Susan) Engle and Mark O. Engle. One step-daughter: Donna Cody (Charles) Kreider. Four grandchildren and one great-grandson. Two brothers: Donald V. Engle and Dennis H. (Jennifer K.) Engle. One sister: Joan M. (Harry) Rupp. Numerous nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. The viewing will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. The Final Commendation and Farewell will be in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by Workman Funeral Homes, Inc. Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
