John S. Brubacker, 73, of Reading, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
He was married 53 years to Rachel M. Gehman Brubacker. Born in Morgantown, he was the son of the late Paul and Lena Sensenig Brubacker.
John was employed for many years as a carpenter, working at Agri, Inc., Blue Lake Builders and Fast Supply. He was later self-employed as a handyman in Reading. He was a member of Shiloh Mennonite Church in Reading and had spent 15 years as a missionary in Grenada. John had a heart for the people of Grenada and spoke of them often.
John enjoyed spending time with his family, singing along to good music, fixing plumbing issues, leading "Brubacker hikes," and talking to everyone he met. He was a great storyteller and interacted well with children.
Surviving besides his wife are two sons: Michael, husband of Corinne Zimmerman Brubacker of Ephrata, and Daryl Brubacker of Reading; four daughters: Marie, wife of Eugene Lapp of Kinzers, Regina, wife of Cliff Horning of Denver, Reba, wife of Steve Patches of Manheim, and Darla, wife of Dale Martin of Wernersville; 19 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul, husband of Ida Brubacker of Carlisle; and two sisters: Ruth, wife of Melvin Weaver of Reinholds and Norma, wife of Jay Fox of Reading. He was predeceased by a son-in-law, Jim Naumann.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Road, Ephrata, PA. Viewings will be held at Martindale on Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.