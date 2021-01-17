John S. Bradley III, passed away peacefully at his home in Landisville, PA on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the age of 71, after a courageous battle with cancer. John is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Ellen (Rahm) Bradley, was the beloved dad to his daughter, Kate (Rineer) and was "Paw-paw" to his grandchildren, Ella and Isaac.
John was born in Lancaster to John S. Bradley, Jr. and Ruth H. Bradley. He was a proud Eagle Scout and life-long member of First United Methodist Church in Lancaster. After graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School and Millersville University, he became a high school English teacher and taught for 39 years, first at Columbia High and then at Hempfield High, where he was chair of the English department. An outstanding teacher, he inspired many students with his love of American and English literature.
In retirement, John enjoyed spending time and traveling with his family. Always thoughtful of others, he was a long-time volunteer, with his wife, for Meals on Wheels and in his grandchildren's schools. John also volunteered for over 40 years at the Landis Valley Museum as a candle maker and a member of the museum board. John touched many lives both throughout his teaching career and his involvement in the community.
In addition to his immediate family, John is survived a brother, Michael D. Bradley and wife, Nancy, a sister, Meribeth H. Bradley, a sister-in-law, Margaret Kepner and husband, Dan, as well as several nieces, a nephew, a great-niece, and several great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Susan H. Bradley.
A Memorial Service for John will be held in the spring of 2021 about which information will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation online to one of the following in John's memory:
Meals On Wheels of Lancaster- https://mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org/donate/
Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster- https://www.hospiceconnect.org/give
Landis Valley Museum- https://www.land isvalleymuseum.org/support/donate/
