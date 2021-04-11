John S. Bradley III, passed away peacefully at his home in Landisville, PA on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the age of 71, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A Memorial Service for John will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 29 East Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 10:00 a.m. at the Church.
